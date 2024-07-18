WBJEE Counselling 2024 Registration Window Extended Till July 21; Check Here | Credits: Pexels

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 counselling date for registration has been moved to July 21. Those that passed the exam can use the official website to submit their applications.

How to apply?

-Go to wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee to access the official webpage.

-On the homepage, look for the "Candidate Activity Board" area towards the bottom.

-For round one registrations, click the link labelled "Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2024."

-After choosing the candidate's registration type, provide the password and roll number.

-Complete the online application by entering the necessary information in the link for option filling.

-Pay the required 500 Indian rupee application fee.

-After selecting your options, click "Submit."

-For future use, download a hard copy of the application.



Important Dates

July 23 to July 29 is the date for completing document verification, paying the seat acceptance fee, and reporting to the designated institutions. On July 31, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be made public.

In order to verify their documents and enrol, candidates who receive a seat in the first round and choose not to upgrade or who are given their first option must pay the seat acceptance fee and go to the designated institutes between July 23 and July 29.

On July 31, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be made public. New allottees will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their assigned institutes between July 31 and August 3.



Registration, payment of registration fees, and choice filling will kick off the mop-up round for WBJEE counselling on August 5–7. Up to August 7, candidates can change and lock in their selections.



On August 9, the results of the mop-up round seat allocation will be released. Between August 9 and August 12, new allotees must pay the seat acceptance fee and attend to the designated institutes for admission and document verification.