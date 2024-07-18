How To Prepare For CA Exams: An Expert’s Study Strategy

Unsplash

The Chartered Accountant (CA) exam is one of the toughest exams in the country, which is taken by lakhs of students every year. To become a CA, aspirants have to cover an extensive syllabus and pass three levels after which they are declared successful.

The ICAI CA 2024 September exam is around the corner and to help students better their preparation, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) talked to finance content creator and CA Isha Jaiswal who shared some useful insights and preparation techniques for aspirants, woven with her own experiences.

CA Isha Jaiswal | FPJ

“A technique that worked wonders for me was the 1-4-8-21 revision technique. I revised the concepts the next day, then again, after four days, eight days, and finally after 21 days. This helped reinforce my memory and retain information long-term,” said Jaiswal.

She also mentioned that taking mock tests can be incredibly beneficial for practical subjects. “I took at least two per subject, which helped me manage my time better and also boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that candidates should try to enrol themselves in ICAI’s official mock tests.

It is also important for students to focus on high-weightage topics first and develop a structured study plan. Jaiswal mentioned that during her CA journey, she allocated specific hours daily for each subject and focused on high-weightage topics first. This systematic approach helped her in covering the entire syllabus efficiently.

“Candidates should focus on building their fundamentals. During those three hours in the exam hall, your clarity on fundamentals will play a big role. Develop some learning techniques for difficult concepts,” Jaiswal highlighted, adding that aspirants should also take time to take short breaks during study sessions to prevent burnout.

Jaiswal also underscored the importance of maintaining health and well-being. “A balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise kept my mind sharp,” she said.

The CA Foundation examination will take place on Sep 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate examination for Group 1 is set for Sep 12, 14 and 17, while Group 2's tests will be held on Sep 19, 21 and 23.