 WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Here's How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Here's How To Check

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Here's How To Check

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, on wbmcc.nic.in. Allotted candidates must report to their colleges with original documents and fees between September 24–27. Round 3 registration for qualified NEET UG 2025 candidates will begin on October 6 and continue till October 8.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 | Official Website

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will announce the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, 2025. The allotment status of the candidates can be checked on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Reporting and Admission Schedule

Candidates who have been provided with the allotted seats need to present original documents, college fees, and bonds between September 24, 2025, and September 27, 2025. Candidates who have been upgraded need to get back their submitted fee and documents from the old college along with a server-generated relieving letter prior to joining the newly allotted institution.

Document Verification Mandatory

FPJ Shorts
'Tiger Kaun?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Puzzled By Reporter's Reference For Bangladesh Team Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Tiger Kaun?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Puzzled By Reporter's Reference For Bangladesh Team Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Hindenburg Was A Direct Challenge To Audacity Of Indian Enterprises To Go Global: Gautam Adani
Hindenburg Was A Direct Challenge To Audacity Of Indian Enterprises To Go Global: Gautam Adani
Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mohanlal's Film Online
Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mohanlal's Film Online
Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim Was His Girlfriend; FIR Registered
Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim Was His Girlfriend; FIR Registered

All candidates who are allocated will have physical document verification at the allocated college within the given timeframe. The presentation of original documents and necessary fees is required to secure admission.

Round 3 Registration

The subsequent round of counselling, Round 3, will be available to candidates who are provisionally qualified on the basis of NEET UG 2025. Registration will be available online from October 6 at 11 am through October 8, 6 pm, according to server time. Online payment for fees will also be processed in the same time frame.

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Hearing Deferred Again; Withheld Results Released, Counselling Awaited
article-image

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check...

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check...

India's Education Sector Remains A Prime Target For Cyberattacks: Report

India's Education Sector Remains A Prime Target For Cyberattacks: Report