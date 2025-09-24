WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Here's How To Check

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 | Official Website

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will announce the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24, 2025. The allotment status of the candidates can be checked on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Reporting and Admission Schedule

Candidates who have been provided with the allotted seats need to present original documents, college fees, and bonds between September 24, 2025, and September 27, 2025. Candidates who have been upgraded need to get back their submitted fee and documents from the old college along with a server-generated relieving letter prior to joining the newly allotted institution.

Document Verification Mandatory

All candidates who are allocated will have physical document verification at the allocated college within the given timeframe. The presentation of original documents and necessary fees is required to secure admission.

Round 3 Registration

The subsequent round of counselling, Round 3, will be available to candidates who are provisionally qualified on the basis of NEET UG 2025. Registration will be available online from October 6 at 11 am through October 8, 6 pm, according to server time. Online payment for fees will also be processed in the same time frame.

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.