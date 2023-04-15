 Watch: UPSSC aspirant marches to IPL match with admit card to protest delay in exam results
The results for the post of Lekhpal conducted by UPSSSC has not been released by the Commission for the last 9 months.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
UPSSC aspirant marches to IPL match with admit card | Twitter @Gauraw2297

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) recruitment examination for the posts of Lekhpal is again trending on the social media.

The results for post of Revenue Accountant (Lekhpal) exam conducted by UPSSSC has not been released by the Commission for the last 9 months.

A recent video of cricket fan of Lucknow Supergaints (LSG) is going viral on the micro blogging site, twittter, In the video the cricket fan cum UPSSSC aspirant can be seen holding a placard, demanding results declaration for the UPSSSC Lekhpal post during an IPL match. The student can also be seen carrying the admit card of the exam in the stadium.

See the video here

Twitter users are running the hashtag #DECLARE_UPLEKHPAL_RESULT regarding the result of the UPSSC lekhpal post.

As per the report by lallantop, UPSSSC released the notification for the recruitment of Revenue Accountant (Lekhpal) on January 7, 2022.

The Lekhpal exam was conducted on July 31, 2022. The examination was conducted at 501 centers in 12 districts of the state. About 2 lakh candidates appeared in it. There were also reports of paper leak in the exam. Till date the commission has not decaled the results for which the ongoing issue is trending.

Meanwhile UPSSSC had also released the notification of Preliminary eligibility test (PET) 2021 on May 25, 2021. The commission had also released the exam dates for UPSSSC PET (conducted for various post of group C &D), and Revenue Accountant (Lekhpal) Main exam.

The commission conducted the UPSSSC PET-2021 exam on August 24, 2021. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The result of PET-2021 exam was released on October 28, 2021. But then the commission did not release the advertisement for the recruitment of Revenue Accountant. As per the report the exam was to be held in November, 2021 according to the calendar issued by the Commission.

