UPSC recruitment 2023: Retired govt. servants can apply for consultant posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment exams 2023 | File Photo

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from retired government servants for Consultant posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Last Date

The last date to apply for the post is till April 30, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have retired or will retire by April 30, 2023 as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department of Government of India can apply for the post.

Age limit

The candidate should be at least 62 years of age as on closing date.

The candidates should also possess working knowledge of computer applications in day to day functioning of office with proficiency in typing in English.

Post the Application form

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.