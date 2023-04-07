UPSC: Notification for Research Officer, JE, Assistant Director out at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC exams 2023 | File Photo

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor and several other posts in ministries and departments of the central government.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts at upsconline.nic.in.

The Application process will start from April 8, 2023 and the last date to apply is April 27,2023.

The notification is for 146 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive the UPSC.

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 16

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Office: 1

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions: 48

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 58

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 20

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration: 1

See detailed notification here

Steps to apply for UPSC Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor and several other posts 2023