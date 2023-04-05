UPSC CS 2023 : Candidates should check these points before filling out application form

UPSC CS 2023 | File Photo

New Delhi: Each year hundred thousands of candidates aspire to undertake the UPSC Civil Services Examination, the toughest exam in the country. UPSC through Civil services exam inducts candidates into central government posts, like IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), and IFS (Indian Foreign Service).

However, many candidates commit mistakes in the first step (while filling out the application form).

In this context, the Union Public Service Commission has laid out several simple steps for filling out the application form with detailed instructions at the beginning of the registration process.

Here are some instructions suggested by the UPSC

Check eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria is the most important factor in the UPSC civil services application process. Every candidate must check if their qualifications meet the eligibility criteria set by the UPSC commission.

The criteria like nationality, age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts.

Select primary and regional languages carefully

Candidates should not make mistakes while choosing regional language and the language they wish to write their General essay in. For example, if a candidate chooses Marathi as his/her regional language but fills up Marathi as the language in which they take the exam, their application is bound to get cancelled.

Read the instructions carefully

Many aspirants tend to make the mistake of not reading the instructions carefully before filling out the application form. It is a significant step, as not following the instructions can lead to mistakes in the form, which could result in the application being rejected. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to read the instructions carefully and understand them before filling out the form.

Provide accurate information

Candidates should provide correct and accurate information in their application forms. Providing inaccurate information can result in the application getting rejected. Furthermore, providing incorrect information can also lead to disqualification from the examination. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to double-check all the information they have filled in the application form to ensure that it is accurate.

Attach the required documents

Candidates must attach all the required documents along with the application form. It includes documents such as educational qualifications, experience certificates, etc. Failing to attach these documents can result in the application being rejected. Therefore, aspirants should make sure to attach all the required documents along with the application form.

Pay the Application Fee

Candidates should make sure that application fee is paid, not doing so can also lead to the application being rejected.

Complete the application form

The UPSC often rejects incomplete application forms. So, aspirants should complete all the sections of the application form before submitting it.

Check the end date

Applicant should fill the application form as soon as the notification is out, waiting for the end date sometimes lead to heavy traffic at site.

The last date for submission of the application form should be noted but application should be filled within the given date and time. Applicants who fail to submit the application form on time might have their application rejected.