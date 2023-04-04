UPSC ESE mains 2023 exam to be held on June 25; check notification at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE mains 2023 exam to be held on June 25 | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2023.

Exam Timings for UPSC ESE mains 2023

The exam will be held on June 25, 2023, and will be conducted in two shifts First shift from 9 am to 12 noon,

second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who have qualified the ESE Prelims 2023 are eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill 327 vacancies in various engineering departments under the government.

Candidates who clear the Mains exam will be called for the personality test, which is the final round of the selection process for UPSC ESE mains 2023.

Steps to check UPSC ESE mains 2023

Open a web browser and visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Examination" tab located in the top menu.

From the drop-down menu, select "Active Examinations" and then click on the exam name for which you want to download the notice.

On the exam page, look for the "Notice" section and click on the link to download the notice.

The notice will be downloaded in PDF format on your device. You can open and view it using a PDF reader