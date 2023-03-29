UPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here

UPSC AIR 1- Shruti Sharma and AIR 3- Gamini Singla in previous year's UPSC interviews | Education Desk

UPSC CSE 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the schedule for the remaining 582 aspirants appearing for the Civil Services Main (CSE) 2022 interview round or personality tests at upsc.gov.in.

The next phase of interviews will begin on April 24, 2023 and will go on till May 18, 2023. The reporting time for the morning session is 9 a.m. and the reporting time for the afternoon session is 1 p.m.

The commission's new schedule includes the roll number, date, and session of the interview. Meanwhile, the e-summon letters for these 582 aspirants' interview rounds will be made available in the coming days and can be downloaded from UPSC's official website.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 582 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the official notice.

