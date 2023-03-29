 UPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here

UPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here

The next phase of interviews will begin on April 24, 2023 and will go on till May 18, 2023. The reporting time for the morning session is 9 a.m. and the reporting time for the afternoon session is 1 p.m.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
UPSC AIR 1- Shruti Sharma and AIR 3- Gamini Singla in previous year's UPSC interviews | Education Desk

UPSC CSE 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the schedule for the remaining 582 aspirants appearing for the Civil Services Main (CSE) 2022 interview round or personality tests at upsc.gov.in.

The next phase of interviews will begin on April 24, 2023 and will go on till May 18, 2023. The reporting time for the morning session is 9 a.m. and the reporting time for the afternoon session is 1 p.m.

Read Also
'Current recruitment process wastes candidates' prime years,' Parliament panel suggests reforms to...
article-image

The commission's new schedule includes the roll number, date, and session of the interview. Meanwhile, the e-summon letters for these 582 aspirants' interview rounds will be made available in the coming days and can be downloaded from UPSC's official website.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 582 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the official notice.

Read Also
UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card at upsc.gov.in; Click here for direct link
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here

UPSC CSE 2022: Interview round starts on April 24; check full schedule here

JEE Main 2023 admit card out? NTA warns against fake videos of admit card circulating on social...

JEE Main 2023 admit card out? NTA warns against fake videos of admit card circulating on social...

Maharashtra to end convocation ceremonies in all state universities from next academic year

Maharashtra to end convocation ceremonies in all state universities from next academic year

Bihar BEd. CET admit card 2023 to be out tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar BEd. CET admit card 2023 to be out tomorrow at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

In pics: Maharashtra universities featuring in QS Rankings 2023; See list here

In pics: Maharashtra universities featuring in QS Rankings 2023; See list here