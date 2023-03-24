UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card at upsc.gov.in; Click here for direct link

UPSC issues CDS 1 2023 admit card | Representational pic

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the CDS 1 admit card 2023 today on March 24.

Candidates who filled the application form for the CDS 1 2023 exam can download the e-admit card on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 will be held on April 16, 2023 at various centres across the country.

Steps to download UPSC CDS I 2023 admit card

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Go to Admit Cards tab available on the right side of home page.

Then on a new window click on E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC

Enter the credentials asked and submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on December 21 and ended on January 10, 2023.

UPSC will fill up to 341 vacancies in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Direct link to download UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023