 Delhi: LG office says UPSC has recommended 334 candidates to fill vacant post of principals in govt schools
The UPSC conducted the test to fill 363 vacant posts of school principals in July 2022 and interviews between January and March 2023, it said. Due to non-availability of suitable candidates in different categories, 29 positions could not be filled, the statement said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 334 candidates to fill the vacant post of principals in Delhi government schools after conducting a recruitment test and interviews, a statement from the LG office said on Thursday.

"Delhi government schools, which have a total sanctioned strength of 475 principals, have been running without a principal in 424 schools. Vacancy position that stood at 56 out of 475 rose up to 241 in 2014-15, further rising up to 424 out of 475 in 2022," the statement stated.

