NEET UG Correction Window Re-opened By NTA; Discrepancies In Photos Uploaded By Candidates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 correction window has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, April 25. After completing the NEET UG 2024 application form successfully, candidates can only edit the photo section via the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. Up until April 26, 2024, candidates may update their photos on the NEET UG 2024 application form.



The choice was made when disparities in some candidates' photos uploaded during the NEET UG registration procedure were discovered. Their NEET UG admit cards might not be given to them as a result of these differences.

The official statement by the NTA said that after examining the photos that candidates submitted when registering for NEET UG 2024, it was discovered that some of the photos did not meet the requisite criteria or the mandated standards format. Such candidates' admit cards will probably be denied. According to NTA, the candidates are asked to consult the remarks section of their Advance city intimation slip.

NEET UG exam

The NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to take place in 14 cities on May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For the benefit of the students, the exam will be offered in thirteen languages: Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu.