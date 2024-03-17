Exam Dates For JEE Main, CUET UG, & NEET UG Unaffected By Lok Sabha Elections: Report

Representative Image

During the Lok Sabha general elections of 2024, a range of entrance exams such as JEE (Main), NEET UG, and CUET UG are set to take place. The National Testing Agency has confirmed that despite the election season, there will be no alterations to the examination timetable, as reported by TOI.

JEE Main Session 2 for the year 2024 is scheduled between April 4 and 15. The admit cards for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will be issued on April 1, with the exam city details expected to be available by the final week of March. It's noted that the JEE Main Session 2 falls outside the election period, hence there are no anticipated changes to the dates.

Previously, the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 was conducted from January 24 to February 1, with the results announced on February 12.

NEET UG 2024 is scheduled for May 5.

The NEET UG exam for 2024 is planned to take place on May 5 across various examination centers nationwide. This year marks a record with over 25 lakh registrations for NEET UG. Additionally, NTA has identified 14 foreign cities for conducting NEET UG 2024.

NTA's Director General, Subodh Kumar Singh, stated to TOI, "NEET UG, the entrance test for medical, dental, and allied health courses, will proceed as scheduled since there are no elections on May 5."

CUET UG's final decision will be made post-registration deadline.

Using a hybrid format, NTA has scheduled the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to May 31, 2024. While registrations for CUET UG are ongoing, NTA doesn't intend to alter the exam window but will decide on specific dates later. Singh mentioned, "A final decision will be made post the completion of registrations."

The number of domain subjects for CUET UG has been increased to 29, with choices narrowed down to six to streamline the examination and evaluation processes. This exam acts as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate programs offered by central universities, including Hyderabad University, Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University.