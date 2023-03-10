UPSC releases important notice on rejection of applications for civil services Prelims Exam 2023

Important notice on rejecting the applications for civil services exam | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has released an important notice on rejecting the applications for the toughest exam in the country, UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023. The applications have been rejected for prelims exam due to the non-payment of fees.

The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, applications of 80 candidates for Civil Service Prelims Exam 2023 have been rejected after confirmation was not received from the Bank authorities regarding receipt of ₹100.

Read Also State Bank of India releases the SBI CBO final result 2022; check here

The candidates whose applications have been rejected can appeal against rejected within 10 days along with the documents mentioned in the official notice. The documentary evidence in hard copy in original will have to be sent by speed post to Shri A.K. Roy, Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission Examination Hall Building, Hall No 2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069. The last date to appeal is till March 17, 2023.

If the Commission does not receive valid documentary evidence by the prescribed date, the application will not be considered for revival. No further communication/ request will be entertained by the Commission after the date mentioned above.

UPSC civil services prelims exam will be commenced on 28/05/2023. whereas, last date for receipt of applications was Feb 21 2023.