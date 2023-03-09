State Bank of India releases the SBI CBO final result 2022; check here

SBI released the SBI CBO Final Result 2022 | Pixabay

New Delhi: India's largest bank, SBI today March 9, 2023 has released the SBI CBO Final Result 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI CBO exam and the interview can check the final result on the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO (Circle based officer) registrations started on October 18, 2022. The written examination for SBI CBO recruitment was conducted on December 04, 2022, and the result for the same was declared on January 30, 2023.

Candidates who cleared the written exam were issued the interview call letter between February 03 to February 17, 2023. The round of interview was held last month in February.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below.

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for the CBO results.

3. A new PDF file will be opened.

4. Roll numbers of Candidates Provisionally Selected as Circle Based Officers will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check your roll number and download the result page for further reference.

Candidates can also Click here to download the direct pdf link to result.

This recruitment by SBI filled a total of 1422 Circle Based Officer vacancies in the bank.