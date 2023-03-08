MPPEB Group 4 recruitment; 3047 vacancies available, apply before March 20

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for group 4 recruitment exam 2023.
Under the group 4 recruitment category, MPPEB will fill up vacancies such as assistant grade-3, stenotypist, typist, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.
The last date to submit the online application form is March 20.
Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the above post must have passed class 12 from a recognized board and hold a degree or diploma certificate in a relevant field.
Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the upper age limit is 40 years, as on January 1, 2023.
Application Fee: For general category - Rs 500.
For the Reserved (ST/SC) category- Rs 250.
SELECTION PROCESS
The MPPEB board will take a written exam, after which candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification process.
