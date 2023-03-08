e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationINI CET 2023 registration begins for PG courses

INI CET 2023 registration begins for PG courses

As per the official notification, applicants who have already applied are not required to fill the complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after the generation of examination unique code (EUC Code), at aiimsexams.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
INI CET 2023 registration begins | PTI

NEW DELHI: Candidates waiting for the registration process of the Institute of the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for the July 2023 exam can now register themselves. Those seeking admission to PG programmes in MD, MS, MCh (six years), DM (six years) or MDS programmes in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum and other AIIMS including in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, Raebareli, Kalyani and Bilaspur can register online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 7 and INI CET admit cards will be made available for download from May 1 onwards.

Read Also
IGNOU, AICTE join hands to offer MBA courses in Hindi
article-image

As per the official notification, applicants who have already applied are not required to fill the complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after the generation of examination unique code (EUC Code), at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The notification further stated that candidates who have completed or are pursuing MD, MS and MDS in any subject at the time of seat allocation shall not be considered for admission to MD, MS and MDS courses, if found at a later stage that candidates have signed false undertaking then his/her registration will be cancelled.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Female SSC job aspirants takes out rally on Int'l women's day in kolkata

Female SSC job aspirants takes out rally on Int'l women's day in kolkata

Govt job aspirants detained in Jammu protesting against JKSSB

Govt job aspirants detained in Jammu protesting against JKSSB

Maharashtra: Registration begins for MHT CET 2023; apply for BE, BPharm, agricultural courses

Maharashtra: Registration begins for MHT CET 2023; apply for BE, BPharm, agricultural courses

Sasmira Institute conducts Kartavya 2023 successfully; receives praise from dignitaries across...

Sasmira Institute conducts Kartavya 2023 successfully; receives praise from dignitaries across...

INI CET 2023 registration begins for PG courses

INI CET 2023 registration begins for PG courses