IGNOU, AICTE join hands to offer MBA courses in Hindi

New Delhi: As per a release by the university, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are to collaborate in order to translate the university's MBA programmes into various Indian languages, including Hindi, with the goal of making management education more accessible to those who speak native languages.

As per IGNOU statement, both organisations have signed an MoU that will assist students in receiving higher education in regional languages.

According to a press release, Dr. Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director of the AICTE's Faculty Development Cell, provided a brief overview of the organization's intervention in technical books published in various Indian languages, as well as its role in memorandums of understanding.

He emphasised the AICTE's involvement in technical books written in various Indian languages, as well as its role in MOUs. He also stated that since the launch of the e KUMBH Portal on November 11, 2022, users from 47 different countries have downloaded over one million books.