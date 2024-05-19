Delhi University To Accept UGC NET Score, Check Admission Guidelines Here

Delhi University | PTI

For the 2024–2025 academic year, Delhi University has chosen to accept scores from the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for admission to PhD programmes. For the purpose of being admitted to PhD programmes, candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will have their NET scores valid for a year.

The University of Delhi has announced that admission.uod.ac.in, the official website, will host the comprehensive PhD information bulletin 2024.



The weighting for admission to PhD programmes will be 30% for interview scores and 70% for NET scores.

Detailed guidelines

-Candidates will be eligible in three categories: PhD admission, assistant professor, and JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) based on their NET results.

-Category 1: JRF award and assistant professor appointment - NET

qualifying applicants can apply for PhD admission, assistant professorship, and JRF awards.

-Category 2: Assistant Professor Appointment and PhD Admission - NET-qualified individuals are not eligible for JRF, but they are eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD Admission.

-Category 3: Admission to PhD only: Only NET-qualified applicants may be admitted to the PhD programme; JRF and assistant professorships are not available.

-Admission under the JRF Category will take place in accordance with the November 7, 2022, UGC Notification.

-For PhD programmes where UGC does not conduct NET tests in the relevant subjects/disciplines (e.g., Portuguese, Italian, Engineering, etc.), the University may conduct admission examinations.