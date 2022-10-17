e-Paper Get App
PM Modi appreciates launching of Hindi MBBS books in MP, says 'Will bring big positive change'

Amit Shah said that Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the beginning of the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi and said this will bring a very big positive change in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the state's government to impart medical education in the national language.

Terming it an important day in history, Amit Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

Tagging Amit Shah's tweet on the event, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This beginning in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country."

"With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," the Prime Minister said.

In his remarks at the event in Bhopal, Amit Shah said he feels proud that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Modi by launching medical studies in Hindi. "This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," he added.

