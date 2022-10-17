MP: HM Amit Shah launches country's first MBBS course in Hindi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a first-of-its-kind step in the country, on Sunday, launched the Hindi version of MBBS course books at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Sunday.

"Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters,î said Shah after unveiling the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi.

ìBJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has fulfilled PM Modi's vision by starting medical education in Hindi for the first time in the country,î Shah said. "Modiji has called for imparting medical and engineering education in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and other languages. I feel proud that Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has become the first state to start medical education in Hindi," he said.

From today onwards, students will not only receive Technical and Medical education in their Mother Tongue, but also will be able to conduct research in their own language, said Shah at the function†where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were also present.The MBBS course in Hindi was launched as part of the National Education Policy and soon it will be started in other languages also, he said.

"This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," he added. Now Engineering courses††will also be started in Hindi. Even IIT engineering will also be in Hindi.îNow, the students of the country will not have any inferiority complex about not knowing the English language and they can study with pride in their own language, the Union minister said.

"Through the New Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision. Now under Modi Ji you can avail higher education in any language as per your comfort," Shah said.

Shah said the work is on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country. In the 21st century, some forces adopted the "brain drain" theory (migration of skilled professionals), but Prime Minister Modi has changed it to the "brain gain" theory, he said.

Quoting South Africa president Nelson Mandela, Union home minister said, "Mandela used to say that if anything is explained to a man in his mother tongue, it immediately strikes in his mind. So education should be in the mother tongue."

New dawní in the lives of poor children: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his address†said that this decision has brought a "new dawn" in the lives of poor children.

"Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies," Chouhan said at the event.

