TS CPGET 2024 Application Window Open, Register Now! | Representative image

The TS CPGET 2024 online application process opened on May 18th, according to the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). Through the official website, tsche.ac.in, candidates can apply for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test 2024.

Candidates may find all the information on CPGET 2024 on cpget.tsche.ac.in, ouadmissions.com, and osmania.ac.in.

Application Fees

In order to prevent any last-minute delays, candidates are recommended to submit their applications by June 17, 2024. However, those who miss the initial deadline can still submit their applications, paying a late charge of Rs 500 till June 25 or Rs 2,000 until June 30.

How to register?

-Visit tsche.ac.in, the official website of TSCHE.

-Locate and select the "TS CPGET Application 2024" link from the webpage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-Fill out the application as instructed and upload the required files.

-Don't forget to pay the application cost.

-Verify the TS CPGET 2024 form and send it in.

TS CPGET 2024

The TS CPGET 2024 exam is scheduled to start online in many cities on July 5. Soon, a thorough announcement of the same will be made available. Students wishing to enrol in PG and 5-year integrated courses provided by Osmania, Satavahana, Telangana, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and JNTUH Universities must take the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test.