CBSE Class 12 Revaluation 2024 Begins, Apply Now

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results re-evaluation and mark verification process has begun today.

Class 12 students can apply for mark verification between May 17 and May 21. The verification window for Class 10 students will open on 20 and close on May 24. Students can apply at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2024 earlier this week.

Students who took the CBSE Board Exams 2024 can check their results on the board’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

How can students apply for revaluation of class 12 results?

Step 1: Go to CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination/Student’ area and choose ‘Apply for Revaluation’.

Step 3: The application form will open in a new window. Fill out the required information carefully.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Save the page on your screen for future reference.

In order to apply for a revaluation, students will have to pay a fee per subject.

Fees can only be paid online through the following modes:

Credit card

Debit card

Net banking

No applications will be accepted after the stipulated date. Applications that are incomplete or are submitted offline will be rejected. In the online process, every candidate will only be able to submit one application per phase. This means that the candidate must decide in advance whether to apply for one or more subjects.

After the revaluation, if students find a change in their marks, they must surrender their marksheet and certificate to the board. Following that, students will receive a marksheet and certificate which will reflect their updated performance.