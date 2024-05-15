Moment of Glory Not Far: Pradhan to Students Whose CBSE Scores Didn’t Meet Expectations

Students in a jubilant mood after the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education class 10th results, in Gurugram on Monday | ANI

"Your moment of glory is not far away" is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's message for class 10 and class 12 students whose scores in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams did not meet their expectations.

The CBSE classes 10 and 12 board exam results were announced on Monday.

"Heartily congratulate my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations. While you cherish the success and enjoy the fruits of your labour, do also utilise this time to make an effective plan for higher studies. Wishing all a happy, healthy and bright future," Pradhan said in a series of posts on X.

"To all my friends who have not met their expectations, don't lose heart. All of you have it in you to overcome any challenge. I am sure your moment of glory is not far away. Keep hustling," he added.

Girls continued to outshine boys in the CBSE classes 10 and 12 exams while the pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95% marks saw a marginal increase from last year.

The pass percentage in class 10 stood at 93.60%, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the class 12 exam recorded a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points to 87.98%.

CBSE officials attributed the rise in pass percentage to an increase in the number of competency-based questions in the exams this year.