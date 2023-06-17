Watch: Telangana Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa Before Appearing For Exam; State Home Minister Reacts

Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa | twitter @ANI

Hyderabad: Girl Students staged a protest against the college management for allegedly forcing them to remove the Burqa before appearing for the exam. The Girls were to appear for the intermediate supplementary exam at the KV Ranga Reddy Degree college at Santosh Nagar.

The Girls have allege that it is not mandatory to remove burqa at other exam centres but here the authorities denied them entry before the exam starts.

#WATCH | Telangana | Girl students who appeared for examination at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad allege that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before sitting for the exam. (16.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/JHzWP1agsR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

The security staff deployed at the entrance of the college denied entry to Burqa clad candidates resulting in triggering anguish among the students and the parents.

The female candidates alleged that they were forced to remove Burqa before entering into the examination hall. A student said, "We were forced to remove the Burqa in front of the men’s security staff, despite our requests the college management did not consider their plea to give some time to remove it."

Reacting to this, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular."

He further says, "People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dresses, it will not be correct. We should wear Indian clothes. Nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn. We will take action."

#WATCH | "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct...We should wear good clothes. Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehn'ne se pareshaani hoti hai,… pic.twitter.com/iagCgWT1on — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023