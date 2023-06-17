T'gana Home Minister Mahmood Ali's Misogynist Comments on 'Short' Women's Clothes Spark Outrage

Telangana's Home Minister, Mahmood Ali, has stirred up controversy with his comments regarding women's attire. The remarks were made in response to an incident where a college in Hyderabad asked female students to remove their burqas before taking exams. Ali's statements have drawn criticism for their implications and perceived cultural insensitivity.

Controversial Remarks by the Home Minister

In addressing the incident, Minister Mahmood Ali stated that women can wear whatever they want but advised against dressing like Europeans, suggesting it could create problems. He further commented that women wearing short clothes can cause trouble, while suggesting that wearing traditional clothing with a head covering, such as the 'pallu' worn by Muslim and Hindu women, would garner respect for the individual.

"Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct...We should wear good clothes. Women especially, wearing short clothes causes problems, people feel relaxed by wearing more clothes. Nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn. We will take action," said Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

Incident at Women's Degree College

At the Women's Degree College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, several female students arrived wearing hijabs to take their Urdu Medium Degree exams. However, the college authorities demanded that they remove their hijabs before entering the exam hall. This decision sparked anger and frustration among the students and their parents.

Forced Removal of Burqas

According to the affected female candidates, they were compelled to remove their burqas in front of male security staff, despite their requests for more considerate measures. The students expressed their disappointment with the college management's lack of empathy and refusal to provide adequate time for them to remove their burqas privately.