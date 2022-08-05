Watch: Nasik students cross river to reach school

Maharashtra: Children in Peth taluka, Nashik, cross the river each day to get to school due to the absence of bridge.

Owing to the lack of a bridge on the Daman River, students have to swim or be carried on the shoulders of adults to reach their school Sukla Vidyalaya in Devalcha Pada village in Nashik.

"There are around 15-20 children who have to cross the river to go to school. The river is deep, so we carry them either on our shoulders or in big containers. We request the administration to build a bridge," said a local resident.

A local resident of the village, Laxman said, "The children of the village in Peth taluka have to swim daily, even in the rain and cross the river to go to school every day by risking their lives. People send their children to school to get an education at the cost of their lives."

Many parents let their kids sit on their shoulders as they cross the river every day, and other parents refuse to bring their kids to school out of concern for their safety. The Suki River's backwater is released into the river during rainy days, which causes the river to flood. This is the major issue. Children cannot attend school during this time for several months, which has an impact on their academic performance.

A local said, "It has been many years since we are living like this. There are no roads, no bridge, which makes it very difficult for children to go to school."

The people of the village still have high hopes that a bridge will be built on this river. The way the state government wants to provide education to every child; it must also take some steps in this direction. The people here are demanding that a bridge should be built on the river soon so that children can go to school daily without risking their lives.

