Netizens express anger over CUET UG phase 2 delay

PTI/Representative

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase 2 candidates have taken to Twitter to complain about alleged mismanagement of the national competitive test.

The question paper for the second slot was uploaded late, according to the agency's announcement. The CUET exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, but because the question papers weren't posted until after 5 pm, NTA was forced to cancel the second shift entirely.

There will be a new time and date between August 12 and 14 for candidates who were awarded time in the second slot today.

β€œIn case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” NTA said in its statement.

