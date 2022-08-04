CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

Representational image | ANI

CUET-UG scheduled for August 4, has been postponed at a few centres across 17 states due to administrative, and technical reasons.

The question paper for the second slot was uploaded late, according to the agency's announcement. The CUET exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, but because the question papers weren't posted until after 5 pm, NTA was forced to cancel the second shift entirely.

There will be a new time and date between August 12 and 14 for candidates who were awarded time in the second slot today.

“In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” NTA said in its statement.