e-Paper Get App

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

The question paper for the second slot was uploaded late, according to the agency's announcement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | ANI

CUET-UG scheduled for August 4, has been postponed at a few centres across 17 states due to administrative, and technical reasons.

The question paper for the second slot was uploaded late, according to the agency's announcement. The CUET exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, but because the question papers weren't posted until after 5 pm, NTA was forced to cancel the second shift entirely.

There will be a new time and date between August 12 and 14 for candidates who were awarded time in the second slot today.

“In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” NTA said in its statement.

Read Also
NEET bra removal row: Kerala HC asks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across India
article-image
HomeEducationCUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police