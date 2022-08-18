Watch: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's effigy burnt during CUET protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

To protest incidents of mismanagement and techical glitches with the CUET and JEE examinations across the country, National Students Union of India (NSUI) burned effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The students did the act outisde the office of the Education Ministry.

On Wednesday, Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG Phase 4 was cancelled at 13 centers due to some 'unavoidable technical glitches' affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said.

The CUET-UG examination, which was conducted across the nation for the first time, has been facing technical and scheduling hindrances since phase

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. "The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Mr Ramesh added.