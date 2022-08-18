e-Paper Get App

CUET Phase 4: 13 centers witness cancellation due to 'technical glitches'

CUET-UG Phase 4 was cancelled at 13 centers due to some 'unavoidable technical glitches'.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
On Wednesday, Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG Phase 4 was cancelled at 13 centers due to some 'unavoidable technical glitches' affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said. The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centers in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates."

