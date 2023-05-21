Watch: Delhi school allegedly suspends students for wearing 'Kalawa'; Officials, police deny claims

"The news is a lie," read the letter issued by the school authority. |

New Delhi: Delhi's Vanasthali Public School became the topic of controversy when a video of students went viral on social media. The pupils claimed that the school officials cut off the 'Kalawa' or religious thread the group of boys were waring on their hands. The school allegedly suspended the group of students.

In the video making rounds on Twitter, the boys further alleged that the school also ripped off their poster which stated 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Delhi Police and Vanasthali Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, however, have denied the news of student suspension. Vanasthali Public School also denied the incident, stating that the administration didn't receive any complaint in this regard from the parents. "We also didn't place any student under suspension. The news is a lie," read the letter issued by the school authority.

Once the video went viral, a team was formed to check the authenticity of the incident. The Delhi Police later said that they inquired into the matter but nothing came on record against the school.

The police said that if anyone approaches them, they will inquire into the matter. People who shared the videos were contacted, but they were not available for any comment on the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)