Delhi Road Rage Caught on Camera: Private vehicle bumps into Uber, cab driver gets thrashed (WATCH)

Yet another incident of road rage has come to light in Delhi where an Uber driver was beaten up by the occupants of a private vehicle after the two cars collided on the flyover connecting the national capital to Noida.

The passenger of the Uber revealed that his driver was beaten up for no fault of his own as the private vehicle "abruptly reversed" and collided with the cab.

The incident allegedly took place on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyover.

The passenger, identied as Alox Dixit, narrated the entire incident in which he mentioned how the family in the private vehicle was actually at fault but started beating the driver instead after the accident.

He also tried to stop them from doing so but his efforts went in vain so he started the recording the incident and posted the video on his Twitter account.

"Caught in a Disturbing Road Rage: My Unexpected Encounter with Urban Brutality #StandAgainstViolence

"I am currently located on the DND flyover, having hailed an Uber from the airport. In an unfortunate turn of events, a private vehicle ahead of us abruptly reversed, colliding with our cab. Following the incident, the occupants of the car, without provocation, commenced a violent assault on the cab driver.

"Despite my pleas and attempts to intervene, the aggression escalated, involving even the female members of the offending party. They seemed unfazed by my efforts and continued the senseless attack on the helpless driver.

"I managed to film the incident, but upon realizing they were being recorded, the assailants quickly removed the cab keys and fled the scene. Now, our vehicle is stranded in the middle of the flyover, causing significant traffic congestion.

"The driver, shaken by this unanticipated assault, is left in a state of despair and helplessness. I am presently with him, offering consolation, amidst this chaotic situation.

"I have alerted the authorities and they are en route, but the incident has left me profoundly troubled. It is deeply unsettling that such road rage incidents occur, and worse, that they're often perpetuated by individuals who are considered 'educated'. This unsettling incident is a stark reminder of the privilege enjoyed by some, and the need for us all to reflect on these societal issues. @DelhiPolice," Dixit wrote.

