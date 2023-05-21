IMD predicts rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi within next few days

Representative pic |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating the possibility of rainfall in several states. Cyclonic pressure over eastern Uttar Pradesh, west Bihar to Telangana, and another trough from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu are expected to bring rain. Additionally, strong winds are predicted in many states over the next five days, reported Hindustan Times.

Light rains expected in Northwest India

According to the IMD, rain is expected in various districts of Uttar Pradesh until May 26. Delhi is likely to experience showers in the coming days, providing relief from the prevailing heat. The IMD's bulletin also mentions the arrival of a fresh western disturbance that may affect northwest India from May 23.

Consequently, light rain and thundershowers are anticipated in Delhi, as well as in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, northwestern Rajasthan, and northern Madhya Pradesh.

Thunderstorms in some parts, heatwave conditions in southern part

The IMD has forecasted strong thunderstorms and rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in different parts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Friday. During this period, wind speeds may reach 30-40 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the southern part of the state will continue to experience heatwave-like conditions on Sunday. Prayagraj, Mathura, and Vrindavan were the hottest places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Delhi temperature update

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average, as per the IMD. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 50 percent. The weather office expects mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 42 degrees Celsius.