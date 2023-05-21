Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI satisfactory at 65 | File

Mumbai would continue to witness the same weather that runs hot and humid for the next 2-3 days. Despite the region not likely of receiving rainfall, some other parts of Maharashtra are expected to enjoy rainfall and cloudy skies in the upcoming days of May.

On May 21, Sunday, Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 28°C and the humidity being at 79%, two units lesser than the previous morning.

The IMD weather report didn't issue any alerts or warnings for coastal trade, fishing, and other sea-related occupations across the Arabian Sea.

However, minimal change in weather in parts of Marathwada and Goa were hinted by the weather agency, while noting that the regions would see relief from heat and experience light to moderate rainfall for next 4-5 days from Sunday.

Mumbai AQI

Did Mumbai breathe fine this morning? The city recorded an AQI at 65 that denotes a satisfactory mark, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

Colaba: 33 Good

Borivali: 63 Satisfactory

Malad: 67 Satisfactory

Worli: 72 Satisfactory

Andheri: 84 Satisfactory