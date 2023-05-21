 Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI satisfactory at 65
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI satisfactory at 65

Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI satisfactory at 65

The AQI has stayed constant since the last two days and marked a satisfactory reading at 65

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI satisfactory at 65 | File

Mumbai would continue to witness the same weather that runs hot and humid for the next 2-3 days. Despite the region not likely of receiving rainfall, some other parts of Maharashtra are expected to enjoy rainfall and cloudy skies in the upcoming days of May.

On May 21, Sunday, Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 28°C and the humidity being at 79%, two units lesser than the previous morning.

The IMD weather report didn't issue any alerts or warnings for coastal trade, fishing, and other sea-related occupations across the Arabian Sea.

However, minimal change in weather in parts of Marathwada and Goa were hinted by the weather agency, while noting that the regions would see relief from heat and experience light to moderate rainfall for next 4-5 days from Sunday.

Mumbai AQI

Did Mumbai breathe fine this morning? The city recorded an AQI at 65 that denotes a satisfactory mark, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

Colaba: 33 Good

Borivali: 63 Satisfactory

Malad: 67 Satisfactory

Worli: 72 Satisfactory

Andheri: 84 Satisfactory

Read Also
Mumbai weather: City to sweat under sunny sky and humid condition for next few days, AQI...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega beach clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega beach clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

Telangana CM KCR launches month-long programme for BRS party expansion in Maharashtra

Telangana CM KCR launches month-long programme for BRS party expansion in Maharashtra

MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...

Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI...

Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI...