Mysterious allegations of 'Deficiency Scam' surfaces on Delhi Education Minister Atishi's website

On Saturday, Atishi, the Delhi education minister and AAP leader, took down the link to her website from her Twitter bio after discovering that the content had been altered. The website, atishi.in, now displays a letter written by an individual who is awaiting their appointment as a Computer Science teacher in the Delhi Department of Education.

After a few minutes the letter redirects to your Twitter handle asking you to tweet the matter and it appears like this:

Plain text webpage replaces Atishi's website

Initially, Atishi's website featured news, events, and photographs related to her, but it currently only shows a plain text webpage that appears as shown below.

Letter alleges a person demanding money from them

In the letter, the person had been selected for the position by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, and their relevant documents were submitted to the Department of Education (DOE) a year ago. The person alleges that there has been no update or communication from the department regarding his/her appointment.

Further adding to the allegations, the letter goes on to highlight that this is not an isolated incident, and that there are many candidates facing similar situations where their files are being held without any information provided. The person accused DOE officials of engaging in a 'deficiency scam' wherein they allege deficiencies in the candidates' documents and demand money to clear these supposed deficiencies. It even goes on to reveal that amounts as high as Rs 10-12 lakhs are demanded. The letter further mentions that the selected candidates have been receiving WhatsApp calls from an individual demanding payment.

The letter reads:

"I am writing to bring to your attention a serious issue I am facing regarding my joining as a TGT(91/20) Computer Science teacher in the Department of Education(DOE) of Delhi. Although I was selected for the position by the DSSSB and my dossier was forwarded to DOE almost a year ago,I have not yet joined my post. I was informed by the DOE of some deficiencies in my application, which I successfully addressed. However, since then, I have not received any updates or outcomes from the DOE. As a result, I have been suffering for the past one year, and for over three years since I first applied for this post(91/20).

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as there are many selected candidates whose files are on hold, and the department has not informed them of any notice. It appears to be a part of a deficiency scam run by DOE. I urge you to investigate this matter and ask the DOE how many deficiencies they have given to selected candidates and why they have not uploaded this information to the DOE official website. After candidates successfully submit the required documents, their deficiencies are not removed, and no notice is given. However, selected candidates receive a WhatsApp call from a man demanding money (10-12 lakh) to clear the deficiency. I have call recordings and other strong evidence that proves there are corrupt officers in DOE.

Furthermore, it has come to my attention that some corrupt officers and staff were transferred earlier from E-IV Branch, but the issues they created have not been solved to date. It takes candidates 10-13 years to get a job in DOE, which is too long. I urge you to immediately ask DOE why it takes so long for the selection process and to take steps to address this issue.

DOE staff misguide the RTI Act and do not provide any information in RTI. This is a matter of serious concern and requires your attention.

I sincerely request you to look into this matter and take necessary action to address these issues. Thank you for taking the time to read This."