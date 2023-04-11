What is Degree Dikhao campaign? Delhi education minister Atishi launches bizarre diktat for BJP leaders

Delhi Edu Minister Atishi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has initiated a 'Degree Dikhao' campaign through which is urging BJP leaders to show their own degrees.

"I have done BA from DU and two master's degrees from Oxford University, I am presenting these three degrees in front of the country and I am appealing to all the leaders of the country, especially the senior BJP leaders to show their degrees," stated Atishi during a press conference.

This is not Aam Aadmi Party's first attack on Modi's degree as previously Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that never in the history has India had a PM, who is only a 12th pass.

What Gujarat HC said on Modi's degree

The Gujarat High Court declared on March 31 that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was not required to provide the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, overturning the decision of the Chief Information Commission (CIC). Justice Biren Vaishnav's one-judge panel overturned the CIC's directive to the PMO, Gujarat University, and Delhi University to provide information about PM Modi's undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The Gujarat University's appeal, which contested the CIC order, was being heard by the bench. Arvind Kejriwal was also charged Rs 25,000 in costs by the High Court for his request for information regarding the Prime Minister's degree certificate.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," said a tweet by Kejriwal after the decision.