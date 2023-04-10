After Adani, Sharad Pawar contradicts Opposition on Modi's degree row: 'Focus on unemployment, inflation'

File

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar recently spoke on the issue of the educational degrees which had sparked a row in the nation in recent times.

Without naming anyone, Sharad Pawar stated that there are more major political issues like unemployment, law & order, and inflation than an educational degree. He also mentioned the deteriorating condition of crops due to unseasonal rains and also the issue of caste and religious differences.

"Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law & order and inflation? Today, differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste. Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues," said NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar spoke on the JPC controversy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar had in an interview with NDTV on Friday said the inquiry committee appointed by the Supreme Court following allegations of stock manipulation levelled against the Adani group by US-based Hindenburg Research would be more useful.

In a JPC, the ruling party (BJP) will have a majority, said Pawar, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in Maharashtra.

Coming out strongly in support of the Adani Group – a stand that is likely to take the wind out of the Opposition sails – he criticized the narrative built around US short-seller Hindenburg's report on the conglomerate.

"It seems this was targeted," says NCP chief

"Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time undue importance was given to the issue…When such issues cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy; we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

“An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry," added Pawar.