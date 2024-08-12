 Viral Video Shows Students Kissing In Classroom, Netizens Blame 'Bollywood'
Recorded by a fellow student, the video shows the couple engaging in a romantic moment while their classmates continue with their lesson. The location of the school is yet to be confirmed, but the video has already gone viral, with many expressing their disgust and concern.

Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a boy and girl kissing in the back bench of a classroom in what appears to be a school in Noida.

The viral video shared on social media 'X'  was captioned as, "Obscenity in the Classroom." Look, now work is going on in classrooms here in Noida too!! It is not yet known which college (school) the viral video is from!!’

"Bollywood is responsible for all this. Web series are made in schools, which is why this is happening. Whatever the actors say, the common people have started believing it to be true. If Bollywood does not stop, then there will be no place left," said one user.

Another user said, "I want to tell their parents to stop their studies and get them married; the money being spent on fees will be spent on their marriage."

A third user expressed their disapproval, saying, "Very stupid actions. It is beyond my understanding whether they go to study or to spoil the students. What would the parents be going through after watching the video?"

This isn't the first time a video of this kind has surfaced on the internet. Recently, a girl and a boy from a university in Noida were captured on camera kissing inside the campus, and the video went viral.

