Viral Video Of 2 Students Kissing Passionately Outside Classroom In Noida College Prompts Police Probe

In a now-viral video, two students were seen kissing passionately on a university campus in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Uttar Pradesh. As per initial reports, the video is said to be recorded by a student from inside a classroom at a private university last week.

Soon after the video went massively viral on social media and people slammed the college authorities of turning a blind eye to such obscenity in its campus, Noida Police started examining the video for its authenticity and launched an investigation into the matter. The matter being probed by the cops has been reported by Hindi publication Jagran.

In the controversial video, the youth can be seen pinning the woman against the wall and kissing her as a student sitting inside the classroom records the video.

Netizens React

The 1-minute, 33-second video has raised many eyebrows online. While some netizens criticised the two youths, others were seen pointing fingers at the person who captured the intimate video.

An X user criticised the one recording the video and wrote, "The mistake is of the one who recorded this video."

"Sharing someone's personal information without their consent is a violation of their privacy and is not acceptable," wrote another X user.

Another user expressed disappointment, stating, "This does not suit the temple of education (university)."

One of the X users criticised the quality of education and wrote, "It was not expected that the quality of academic education would reach such heights."

"It is an example of obscenity instead of studies The video that is going viral is of an expensive university in Noida," another user wrote while taking a dig at the university.