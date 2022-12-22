2 students suspended for kissing at book launch event attended by ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah |

Bengaluru: On Thursday, two students were suspended for kissing and hugging at a book release event in Gurudev College, Beltangady, that the Opposition leader and former CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, attended.

The incident has now taken a political turn because the boy is a Muslim and the student is a Hindu. The incident became viral after it was posted on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindu activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Belthangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

Students suspended

The college had stated that, after the incident came to their knowledge, both students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindu activists were alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

Siddaramaiah was attending former MLA Vasant Bangera's book launch at Beltangady, Gurudev College where the incident happened.

Currently, the college administration has reported the incident to the Beltangady police station and asked for an investigation. According to the complaint, the disciplinary board has suspended them both.