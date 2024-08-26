 Viral Video: Senior-Junior Dance Goes Wrong During Ice-Breaking Ceremony, Students Burst Into Laughter | Watch
The video has garnered over 28 million views, with netizens joking about the unexpected twist.

article-image
A viral video of a dance performance by Uttaranchal University students at a college event has gained widespread attention on the internet, garnering over 28 million views on Instagram.

The clip, shared by Saniya Raithwan, shows boys and girls dancing to a Hindi song during an "ice-breaking" event. However, the mood dramatically changes when students realize the song is about Raksha Bandhan, leading to an unexpected twist.

Watch the video below:

The video begins with a girl leading a boy, her junior, to the dance floor.

Viral Video: Senior-Junior Dance Goes Wrong During Ice-Breaking Ceremony, Students Burst Into Laughter | Watch
But as the song's meaning becomes clear, the boy quickly exits the dance floor, laughing, and the entire group erupts in laughter. The comments section is filled with humor and sympathy for the boy, with users joking, “Sara mood kharab kar diya.”

Netizens noted the unexpected twist, with comments like "Not ice-breaking but heart-breaking" and "The end is unpredictable."

Another user noted, "The expression change on his face." The reactions reflect the humor and surprise of the moment, capturing how the dance performance took an unforeseen turn.

Another comment aptly described the moment as, “Destroy their happiness in seconds.”

Ice-breaking ceremonies are events organized, typically by senior students, to welcome new students and give them a sense of community within the institute. These ceremonies aim to make new students feel comfortable into the new social environment by interacting and building connections. 

