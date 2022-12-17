Viral video of school girl helping visually challenged parents at Mumbai eatery leaves netizens in awe

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Screengrab | Instagram - @mith_mumbaikar
Mumbai: In a video that can make a grown man shed tears, social media users have lauded a schoolgirl's actions at an eatery in Mumbai, where she helped her visually challenged parents with food and guided them home.

The video shows the little girl, in her school uniform, sitting next to her parents and sharing food with them, while also serving them more delicacies.

"Blind parents watching World through her eyes," said the caption on the video, shared by Instagram user @mith_mumbaikar.

The user states in the caption that he has been seeing the parents and daughter at the eatery, in Mira Road, every day, while adding that the girl taught him and other many things.

Watch video:

The video has received around 7 million views with netizens leaving comments appreciating the young school girls' gesture.

"She is from my school. Proud of her," said one user, while another who claims to be a family member stated that he will share the video with the family and thanked the user for sharing the video of their bond.

