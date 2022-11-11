e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVideo: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

The video shows the girl sitting in front of a laptop, while her father comes in with a small shopping bag that has an iPhone inside it.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
The student receives a surprise from her parents | Instagram/@rjmahek
Follow us on

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows parents surprising their daughter with an iPhone 12 for excelling in her studies on her 18th birthday.

The video, which has been posted by a Youtuber named RJ Mahek on Instagram, has praised in her daughter in the caption. "We decided to surprise our daughter on her 18th bday. She never asked anything from us. Whenever we ask her what do you want and she says "I have plenty of things" "I have Everything " ❤❤ Bless to have her as a daughter ✌ #rjmahek #bday #birthdaygirl #surprise #gift #reels #iphone12," said the caption by RJ Mahek.

The video shows the girl sitting in front of a laptop, while her father comes in with a small shopping bag that has an iPhone inside it.

The captions in the video also list some of her achievements. The girl, who stood first in her Science stream for 12th, got 680/720 in her NEET exam and secured the 897th rank.

Mahek mentions that her daughter never asked for anything and used her secondhand phone for the past five years.

Watch her reaction here:

Read Also
Watch: Viral video of little girl dancing for school function wins hearts on social media
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

Kerala launches football initiative for five lakh students just days before FIFA World Cup 2022

Kerala launches football initiative for five lakh students just days before FIFA World Cup 2022

Modi govt defends its decision to not admit Ukraine-returned Indian students in India's medical...

Modi govt defends its decision to not admit Ukraine-returned Indian students in India's medical...

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi awards honorary doctorate to musician Ilaiyaraaja, remembers Gandhi at...

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi awards honorary doctorate to musician Ilaiyaraaja, remembers Gandhi at...

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK calls out DMK for "double standard" on 10% EWS reservation

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK calls out DMK for