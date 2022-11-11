Video: Parents surprise daughter with iPhone for clearing NEET; see her reaction

The student receives a surprise from her parents | Instagram/@rjmahek

A video has gone viral on social media, which shows parents surprising their daughter with an iPhone 12 for excelling in her studies on her 18th birthday.

The video, which has been posted by a Youtuber named RJ Mahek on Instagram, has praised in her daughter in the caption. "We decided to surprise our daughter on her 18th bday. She never asked anything from us. Whenever we ask her what do you want and she says "I have plenty of things" "I have Everything " ❤❤ Bless to have her as a daughter ✌ #rjmahek #bday #birthdaygirl #surprise #gift #reels #iphone12," said the caption by RJ Mahek.

The video shows the girl sitting in front of a laptop, while her father comes in with a small shopping bag that has an iPhone inside it.

The captions in the video also list some of her achievements. The girl, who stood first in her Science stream for 12th, got 680/720 in her NEET exam and secured the 897th rank.

Mahek mentions that her daughter never asked for anything and used her secondhand phone for the past five years.

Watch her reaction here:

