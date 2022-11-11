e-Paper Get App
Watch: Viral video of little girl dancing for school function wins hearts on social media

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
The video also shows her teachers cheering and clapping as they encourage the young girl to dance. | Twitter/@Gulzar_sahab
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a little girl is seen to be dancing on the popular Hindi song, Mera Balma Bada Sayana, in the cutest fashion for a Diwali function at her school.

The video also shows her teachers cheering and clapping as they encourage the young girl to dance.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @Gulzar_sahab, shared the video on the microblogging platform with a caption in Hindi, 'Pratibha dekhiye' meaning 'Look at the talent' in English.

Watch video:

Comments on Twitter praised the little girl, with many appreciating the way she danced in the video. "Wow...amazing dance by little baby," said one comment.

"See the encouragement in her dance performance," said another user.

