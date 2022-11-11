Watch: Viral video of little girl dancing for school function wins hearts on social media

The video also shows her teachers cheering and clapping as they encourage the young girl to dance. | Twitter/@Gulzar_sahab

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a little girl is seen to be dancing on the popular Hindi song, Mera Balma Bada Sayana, in the cutest fashion for a Diwali function at her school.

The video also shows her teachers cheering and clapping as they encourage the young girl to dance.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @Gulzar_sahab, shared the video on the microblogging platform with a caption in Hindi, 'Pratibha dekhiye' meaning 'Look at the talent' in English.

The video has received more than 151k views and has received 8,700 likes with 882 retweets on Twitter.

Watch video:

Comments on Twitter praised the little girl, with many appreciating the way she danced in the video. "Wow...amazing dance by little baby," said one comment.

"See the encouragement in her dance performance," said another user.