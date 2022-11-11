Viral video: Popular UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti makes controversial remarks on Ramayana, #BanDrishtiIAS trends

Delhi: Drishti IAS, a popular UPSC coaching centre in Delhi, has been receiving flack from netizens since friday morning. #BanDrishtiIAS has been trending on Twitter after a viral video, where UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti is seen making allegedly offensive remarks while talking about the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, while teaching his UPSC students.

Twitter users are pushing for the coaching institute to be banned altogether. Many Twitteratis have taken offense to his statements and are accused the UPSC coach of hurting Hindu sentiments. On Twitter, the hashtag #BanDrishtiIAS is currently trending. Over a thousand #BanDrishtiIAS tweets have been sent out in just a few hours.

Others on Twitter claim that the professor made the remarks in question while quoting the works of another author during his lecture.

