e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationViral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Years ago, the school toilet building was damaged, forcing students to make do with this arrangement.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Saree becomes the wall at the 'open toilet' set up on children's playground | Twitter/KeypadGurilla
Follow us on

Bengaluru: A saree tied across its length serves as a wall for a "open toilet" at a rural government school in Karnataka's Baruve village, 140 kilometres from the district headquarters of Shivamogga.

Twitter/KeypadGurilla

Twitter/KeypadGurilla

The bathroom is sited in what was supposed to be their playground. The only hygiene provided for the students is the saree, a water tank, a bucket, and a mug. Years ago, the school toilet building was damaged, forcing all thirteen students, seven girls and six boys, to make do with this arrangement.

Old toilet building remains damaged without repairs

Old toilet building remains damaged without repairs | Twitter/KeypadGurilla

The district officials filed a complaint after the photos and video went viral. Follwing this, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions in Shivamogga, Parameshwarappa, assured that the necessary amenities will be provided to the schools.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'We met a day before, exchanged banter': Friend of student from Kota coaching institute who...

'We met a day before, exchanged banter': Friend of student from Kota coaching institute who...

Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Mumbai: Parents demand extra attention on students, schools react

Mumbai: Parents demand extra attention on students, schools react

On student suicides, Rajasthan Congress MLA questions role of the administration

On student suicides, Rajasthan Congress MLA questions role of the administration

This Indian language will be introduced in schools across Western Australia

This Indian language will be introduced in schools across Western Australia