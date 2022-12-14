Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Bengaluru: A saree tied across its length serves as a wall for a "open toilet" at a rural government school in Karnataka's Baruve village, 140 kilometres from the district headquarters of Shivamogga.
Twitter/KeypadGurilla
The bathroom is sited in what was supposed to be their playground. The only hygiene provided for the students is the saree, a water tank, a bucket, and a mug. Years ago, the school toilet building was damaged, forcing all thirteen students, seven girls and six boys, to make do with this arrangement.
Old toilet building remains damaged without repairs | Twitter/KeypadGurilla
The district officials filed a complaint after the photos and video went viral. Follwing this, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions in Shivamogga, Parameshwarappa, assured that the necessary amenities will be provided to the schools.
