Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Bengaluru: A saree tied across its length serves as a wall for a "open toilet" at a rural government school in Karnataka's Baruve village, 140 kilometres from the district headquarters of Shivamogga.

The bathroom is sited in what was supposed to be their playground. The only hygiene provided for the students is the saree, a water tank, a bucket, and a mug. Years ago, the school toilet building was damaged, forcing all thirteen students, seven girls and six boys, to make do with this arrangement.

The district officials filed a complaint after the photos and video went viral. Follwing this, the Deputy Director of Public Instructions in Shivamogga, Parameshwarappa, assured that the necessary amenities will be provided to the schools.