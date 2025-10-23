Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030 |

Hanoi: Vietnam aims to achieve universal preschool education for children aged 3 to 5 by 2030, according to a newly issued government decree, local media reported on Thursday.

The decree calls for strengthened investment from both central and local budgets in educational infrastructure, while encouraging the mobilisation of social resources to develop preschool facilities, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local daily Nhan Dan.

By 2030, all classrooms are expected to be permanent structures, fully equipped with functional rooms, libraries, indoor and outdoor play areas, teaching materials, kitchens, restrooms and clean water systems, the report said.

According to the government news, starting from September this year, tuition fees have been waived for children in Vietnam attending public preschools, while those enrolled in private institutions receive partial tuition support.

Earlier in September, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the Vietnamese government will set up a national scholarship fund and increase budget spending on education to achieve a strategic breakthrough in human resource training.

He made the remarks at a national conference on the dissemination and implementation of four resolutions from the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam, attended by more than 1.2 million party members, local media VnExpress reported.

The prime minister said the fund would be financed by the state budget and other lawful sources to provide scholarships, promote learning and sponsor overseas studies.

It will also seek to attract and nurture talents, with priority given to doctoral programs in basic sciences, engineering and technology, he said.

On September 5, about 26 million students, from kindergarten to university, together with 1.6 million teachers across Vietnam, attended opening ceremonies for the new academic year, Vietnam News Agency reported.

A nationwide opening ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Education and Training for the first time, with some 52,000 educational institutions participating online.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam struck a drum to inaugurate the new school year, outlining key directions for reform in the education and training sector, local media VnExpress reported.

He also emphasised the goal of leaving no child behind and increasing investment in schools, school meals, teaching staff and digital infrastructure.

