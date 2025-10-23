 Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030

Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030

The decree calls for strengthened investment from both central and local budgets in educational infrastructure, while encouraging the mobilisation of social resources to develop preschool facilities, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local daily Nhan Dan.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030 |

Hanoi: Vietnam aims to achieve universal preschool education for children aged 3 to 5 by 2030, according to a newly issued government decree, local media reported on Thursday.

The decree calls for strengthened investment from both central and local budgets in educational infrastructure, while encouraging the mobilisation of social resources to develop preschool facilities, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local daily Nhan Dan.

By 2030, all classrooms are expected to be permanent structures, fully equipped with functional rooms, libraries, indoor and outdoor play areas, teaching materials, kitchens, restrooms and clean water systems, the report said.

According to the government news, starting from September this year, tuition fees have been waived for children in Vietnam attending public preschools, while those enrolled in private institutions receive partial tuition support.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali

Earlier in September, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the Vietnamese government will set up a national scholarship fund and increase budget spending on education to achieve a strategic breakthrough in human resource training.

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
article-image

He made the remarks at a national conference on the dissemination and implementation of four resolutions from the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam, attended by more than 1.2 million party members, local media VnExpress reported.

The prime minister said the fund would be financed by the state budget and other lawful sources to provide scholarships, promote learning and sponsor overseas studies.

It will also seek to attract and nurture talents, with priority given to doctoral programs in basic sciences, engineering and technology, he said.

On September 5, about 26 million students, from kindergarten to university, together with 1.6 million teachers across Vietnam, attended opening ceremonies for the new academic year, Vietnam News Agency reported.

A nationwide opening ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Education and Training for the first time, with some 52,000 educational institutions participating online.

Read Also
'They Are Going To Stop...It's A Process': Donald Trump Repeats Claims India Will Significantly...
article-image

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam struck a drum to inaugurate the new school year, outlining key directions for reform in the education and training sector, local media VnExpress reported.

He also emphasised the goal of leaving no child behind and increasing investment in schools, school meals, teaching staff and digital infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

IIT Guwahati Students Win First Prize In Global 24-Hour Animation Challenge 2025

IIT Guwahati Students Win First Prize In Global 24-Hour Animation Challenge 2025

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children