 VIDEO: This 'Adorable' Student-Teacher Dance Routine Is Breaking Internet – See Why
The engaging session shows the kids eagerly mimicking the teacher’s steps, with her cute expressions adding to the fun. The internet has collectively gone "aww".

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
In a heartwarming video that has captured the hearts of internet users, a group of young students are seen dancing joyfully with their teacher.

What might seem like a dance session, is actually a unique style to teach an array of different poems to the young kids by integrating dance with learning.

In the video, which has quickly gone viral, the young students eagerly mimic the teacher's steps, their faces lighting up with excitement as they follow along. The teacher not only demonstrates the dance steps but also adds cute expressions that seems to make the students burst out laughing.

The internet has collectively gone 'aww' over this adorable teaching method, with users flocking to Instagram and 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share their enthusiasm.

“I wish I had a teacher like this in my school; it looks like such a fun learning experience,” one Instagram user commented.

Echoing similar sentiments, another user wrote, "I wish I could enroll myself in a school like this and be a kid again.

Responses like “So cute,” “Very cute,” "Adorable", and “Aww” have been flooding in from many viewers.

Another user remarked, “Using such creative teaching methods makes school interesting and keeps students engaged.”

On 'X,' one user noted, “I’d definitely want my child to learn this way and would consider enrolling her in a school like this. It looks like so much fun.”

These dance lessons are not only limited to poems but also include kids Bollywood songs.

Many such videos have filled the internet.

