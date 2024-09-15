‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch

Instagram: @maardaalapsych

In an adorable display of classroom comedy, a video of a professor giving his students the green light to catch some sleep during his lecture has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video clip, shared by Instagram users 'maardaalapsych' and a couple of others, begins with students debating a grammar question. When noticed by the professor, one of them asks him whether the correct sentence is "you is sleep" or "you can sleep."

Smiling, the professor responds with, "You can sleep."

Taking his answer as permission, the students immediately rest their heads on their desks and pretend to sleep, leaving the professor amused.

At one point, he even asks if it’s part of a social experiment and jokingly asks the students if he was there in the reel.

Captioned "Pookie professor," the video quickly went viral with over two million likes as it spread across social media.

Netizens react:

Users couldn’t get enough of the professor’s cheerful response and the students’ amusing request, flooding social media with comments like, "Sir is pookie 🎀 protect him."

"Hats off to sir for taking it so well", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Illegal to be this much pookie."

A third commented, "I want a teacher like this".