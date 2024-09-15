 ‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch

‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch

A professor's response to students social experiment of pretending to sleep during class has gone viral. The video has gained over two million likes .

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: @maardaalapsych

In an adorable display of classroom comedy, a video of a professor giving his students the green light to catch some sleep during his lecture has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video clip, shared by Instagram users 'maardaalapsych' and a couple of others, begins with students debating a grammar question. When noticed by the professor, one of them asks him whether the correct sentence is "you is sleep" or "you can sleep."

Smiling, the professor responds with, "You can sleep."

Taking his answer as permission, the students immediately rest their heads on their desks and pretend to sleep, leaving the professor amused.

FPJ Shorts
Adarsh Gourav's Superboys Of Malegaon Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF, Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir In Tears (VIDEO)
Adarsh Gourav's Superboys Of Malegaon Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF, Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir In Tears (VIDEO)
'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation A ‘PR Stunt,’ Forced By SC Order,' Says BJP
'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation A ‘PR Stunt,’ Forced By SC Order,' Says BJP
VIDEO: Indian F2 Racer Kush Maini Survives Life-Threatening Crash; Car Left In Mangled Ruins At The Start of Azerbaijan GP
VIDEO: Indian F2 Racer Kush Maini Survives Life-Threatening Crash; Car Left In Mangled Ruins At The Start of Azerbaijan GP
‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch
‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep During Lecture | Watch

At one point, he even asks if it’s part of a social experiment and jokingly asks the students if he was there in the reel.

Captioned "Pookie professor," the video quickly went viral with over two million likes as it spread across social media.

Watch the video by clicking this link: "Pookie Professor"

Netizens react:

Users couldn’t get enough of the professor’s cheerful response and the students’ amusing request, flooding social media with comments like, "Sir is pookie 🎀 protect him."

"Hats off to sir for taking it so well", a user wrote. 

Another user wrote, "Illegal to be this much pookie."

A third commented, "I want a teacher like this". 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep...

‘Pookie Professor’ Goes Viral: See How This Teacher Gives Students The Green Light To Sleep...

OSSC OCS Prelims Exam On October 27; Check Timings, Paper Pattern & More!

OSSC OCS Prelims Exam On October 27; Check Timings, Paper Pattern & More!

Goa Medical College & Hospital To Offer 200 MBBS Seats For Academic Year 2024-25

Goa Medical College & Hospital To Offer 200 MBBS Seats For Academic Year 2024-25

Engineers Day 2024: Why We Celebrate & The Best Engineering Fields To Choose In 2024

Engineers Day 2024: Why We Celebrate & The Best Engineering Fields To Choose In 2024

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here